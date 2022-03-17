Polish, Georgian PMs Meet in Batumi

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili today in the coastal city of Batumi, to discuss Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, among other issues.

Following face-to-face and expanded meetings, the two officials delivered remarks to the media.

The Georgian PM, in his speech, expressed support to Ukraine, addressed the consequences of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and discussed the country’s European aspirations.

“Our position is absolutely clear, we are of course in solidarity and I wish to reiterate our firm support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” PM Garibashvili announced.

He said that Georgian and Polish states as well as people, share “a lengthy history of friendship” with Ukraine, and will continue to support the country “firmly.”

“It is our common wish for this war to end and for peace to take hold in Ukraine,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister said he briefed his Polish counterpart on Georgia’s political and humanitarian support to Ukraine amid the war.

“Unfortunately has Georgia already experienced the great misfortune, tragedy that is happening in Ukraine today,” he also said during the address, adding “we have already paid a heavy price.”

“20% of our territory is occupied by Russia and we have to live with Russian troops on our territory,” the PM said.

“Unfortunately, following the August war, no sanctions were imposed by the world leaders then against Russia,” PM Garibashvili noted, going on to assert that instead “we saw refreshed policy toward Russia, new trade and economic projects.”

He added that “unfortunately” the previous, United National Movement administration did not impose any sanctions on Russia.

“Instead, the Government back then sold strategic objects to Russian state companies, waived the visa regime for Russian nationals and backed Russia’s accession into World Trade organization.”

The Prime Minister argued that as a result of all the aforementioned, “Georgia is occupied up to this day, the status quo has not changed.”

He noted that the country has to deal with “borderization; ongoing abductions of our citizens, their temporary detention and unfortunately in many tragic cases, their murder or death.”

According to the Prime Minister, during the meeting, the Polish side also pledged support for Georgia’s European integration.

“We understand it well that this is a long path, that we need to carry out reforms, prepare the country, develop the economy, overcome many challenges to become a member of the EU,” he said.

He stressed, however, that the Georgian Government is “motivated” to fulfill its commitments under the Association Agreement with the EU.

This article will be updated with the Polish Prime Minister’s remarks once his Chancellery publishes the full transcript.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)