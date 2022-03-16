Georgian, Dutch PMs Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte today discussed Georgia’s European integration and Russia’s war against Ukraine over the phone.

The PMs touched upon the membership applications submitted by the Associated Trio – Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova – to the EU, the Georgian Government’s press service reported.

PM Garibashvili expressed his hope for Dutch support to Georgia in the process, and noted that a positive decision by the European Commission on the application would be an incentive for the country to implement further reforms.

The two officials also talked about the security challenges Georgia faces, including the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The Georgian PM underlined Georgia’s support to Ukraine amid the war, and highlighted the importance of international efforts toward halting hostilities as soon as possible.

On his part, the Dutch Prime Minister said that during the call he “expressed the Netherlands’ undiminished support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Ukraine and Georgia.”

