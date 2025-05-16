Russian Court Sentences Georgian Citizen to 14 Years for Fighting in Ukraine

On May 16, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced that a Russian court had sentenced Georgian citizen Tornike Goguadze to 14 years in prison in absentia for participating in combat operations in Ukraine “as a mercenary.” He is currently on an international wanted list.

Goguadze was found guilty under Article 359, Part 3, of the Russian Criminal Code, which pertains to mercenary activity. The Investigative Committee alleged that in March 2022, Goguadze traveled to Ukraine, joined a paramilitary formation, underwent military training, and later took part in hostilities against Russian forces and security personnel in the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk territories.

“The investigation and the court found that in March 2022, Goguadze arrived on the territory of Ukraine and joined a paramilitary formation as a mercenary, underwent military training and then participated in hostilities against representatives of the security forces of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Russian servicemen,” the committee said in a statement. It also claimed Goguadze received monthly payments for his participation in the conflict.

Earlier, Russian authorities sentenced two other Georgian nationals, Giorgi Goglidze and Gela Beglarashvili, to nine and 14 years in prison respectively, also in absentia, for alleged mercenary activity in Ukraine.

