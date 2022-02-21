Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 41.2% in January 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January 2022 increased by 41.2% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 1.1 billion, according to preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on February 21.

Exports grew by 47.6% year-over-year to USD 331.3 million, while imports increased by 38.7%, reaching USD 779.1 million. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 447.8 million, constituting 40.3% of the trade turnover in January 2022.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 168.7 million, followed by Russia — USD 128.6 million, Azerbaijan — USD 122 million, China — USD 90.6 million, and Ukraine — USD 65.2 million.

Bulgaria was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 49.6 million, followed by Azerbaijan — USD 46.8 million, Russia — USD 42.7 million, Ukraine — USD 31.6 million and China — USD 27.8 million.

Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, China, the U.S. and were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 141.1 million, 85.9 million, USD 75.2 million, USD 62.8 million, and USD 35.8 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates headed the list of export commodities in 2021 with USD 66.3 million. It was followed by cars – USD 36.4 million; ferroalloys – USD 31.4 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 17.6 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 14.7 million; medicines – USD 11 .1 million; spirits – USD 8.9 million; nuts – USD 7.7 million; gold – USD 6.7 million; other commodities – USD 119.3 million.

Cars were first on the list of import items with USD 80.2 million; followed by petroleum oils – USD 72.7 million; petroleum gases – USD 64 million; medicines – USD 24.3 million; telephone sets – USD 23.5 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 18.8 million; electricity – USD 11.3 million; bars and rods of iron – USD 8.9 million; flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel – USD 6.8 million; structures of iron or steel – USD 6.7 million; other commodities – USD 462.1 million.

Also Read: