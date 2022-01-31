Georgia’s GDP Up 10.6% in 2021

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 10.6% in 2021, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 31.

Geostat also reported that real GDP rose by 9.6% year-on-year in December 2021.

Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing; transportation and storage; trade; hotels and restaurants; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; real estate activities; arts, entertainment and recreation.

A decline was registered in construction, according to the rapid estimates.

In 2020, Georgia’s real GDP declined by 6.8% compared to the previous year. This means Georgia’s GDP in 2021 has increased by 3% compared to 2019.

NB: This article was updated with Geostat’s revised estimates for 2020.

