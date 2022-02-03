Grocery store shelves. Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi via Unsplash
Annual Inflation Hits 13.9% in January

03/02/2022 - 11:46
Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 13.9% in January, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 1.1%. 

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (44.8% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (16.2% increase); and transport (16.2% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.9% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.5% increase); and clothing and footwear (3.8% decrease).

