Foreign Trade Up by 25.6% in 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 25.6% year-over-year in 2021, equaling USD 14.3 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 14.

Exports from Georgia increased by 26.9% annually to USD 4.2 billion, while imports rose by 25.1% to USD 10.1 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was USD 5.8 billion, 40.7% of total turnover.

Georgia’s trade turnover had decreased by 14.8% in 2020 compared to 2019.

