Polls Open in Georgia’s Second Round of Municipal Elections

1,830 polling stations opened at 08:00 on October 30 for second round of Georgia’s municipal elections and will close at 20:00.

2,088,722 Georgian citizens are eligible to vote in the elections, including 1,002,525 in Tbilisi, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The second round of elections will be held to elect 20 municipality mayors, including those of 5 self-governing cities and 42 majoritarian members of municipality/city councils (Sakrebulos) across 24 municipalities.

In mayoral runoffs across Georgia, candidates from four parties and one independent candidate are competing. While candidates from nine parties and one independent candidate are heading to majoritarian runoffs.

8 polling stations have been established under exceptional circumstances, while 29 special polling stations are available for voters who are hospitalized, quarantined, or self-isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-isolating voters could apply to CEC for a service of special movable ballot-boxes on October 23-25.

According to the CEC, the elections are monitored by 5,309 representatives of election subjects (parties), 35,198 observers from 100 local watchdogs, and 1,102 observers from 52 international missions. 3,711 media representatives of 119 media organizations were registered, the CEC reported.

Check our interactive map for the results from the first round of October 2:

