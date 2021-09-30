Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash
Georgia’s GDP Increased by 10.3% in August

30/09/2021 - 18:27
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 10.3% year-over-year in August according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (GeoStat) on September 30.

According to the Geostat data, the growth was registered in the following sectors: Manufacturing, financial and insurance activities; trade; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; hotels and restaurants; transportation and storage; arts, entertainment and recreation.

A decline was recorded in construction; mining and quarrying.

Real GDP also grew by 12% in January-August 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

