Abkhaz Leader Concludes Tskhinvali Visit

Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania visited occupied Tskhinvali/South Ossetia on August 6-9 to attend commemorative events marking the 13th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008.

Bzhania was accompanied with ‘finance minister’ Vladimir Delba, ‘foreign minister’ Daur Kove, ‘minister of emergency situations’ Lev Kvitsinia, head of the state administrations department Beslan Kvitsinia and deputy speaker Raul Lolua.

“August 2008 once again demonstrated to the whole world that great Russia does not leave its friends in trouble,” said Bzhania who was hosted by Anatoly Bibilov, his South Ossetian counterpart.

Claiming that Georgia has not abandoned its intention to attack the two regions, Abkhaz leader also said Sokhumi and Tskhinvali “are strengthening their armed forces, increasing military-technical cooperation with Russia.“

As part of the visit, Bzhania participated in various commemorative ceremonies, including multiple wreath-laying ceremonies.

Two leaders also took a tour through the “museum of history and local lore” in the palace of Ksani Eristavis (dukes) in Georgian-majority Akhalgori district, a medieval residence of Georgian rulers of Ksani princedom which once controlled eastern half of modern-day Tskhinvali region.

According to the S. Ossetian sources, during the tour, Bibilov told Bzhania “about the being and life of the Ksani Eristavs, as well as the history of the palace construction.”

