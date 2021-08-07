U.S. Department of State on 13th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

In his video address dedicated to the 13th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia, spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price said “We stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia and look forward to the day when they will be reunited.”

Noting that “on this day, 13 years ago, Russian forces invaded Georgia, killing hundreds of civilians and displacing several thousand more from their homes,” the Spokesperson said “the Russian Federation’s occupation has come at a tragic human cost, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Thirteen years ago, Russia illegally invaded Georgia, killing hundreds and driving thousands from their homes. Today 20% of Georgia's territory remains occupied. Once again, we call on Russia to end its occupation of Georgia and comply with the EU-mediated 2008 ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/n6LLh3p5xu — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 7, 2021

Ned Price highlighted that “the continuing obstruction of access to life-saving humanitarian and medical assistance for residents of Georgia’s occupied territories has needlessly cost lives and must end immediately.”

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson further called on Russia to comply with the August 2008 ceasefire agreement.