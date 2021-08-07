Washington DC, the U.S. State Department building. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images via US Embassy London
U.S. Department of State on 13th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

07/08/2021 - 16:11
In his video address dedicated to the 13th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia, spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price said “We stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia and look forward to the day when they will be reunited.”

Noting that “on this day, 13 years ago, Russian forces invaded Georgia, killing hundreds of civilians and displacing several thousand more from their homes,” the Spokesperson said “the Russian Federation’s occupation has come at a tragic human cost, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ned Price highlighted that “the continuing obstruction of access to life-saving humanitarian and medical assistance for residents of Georgia’s occupied territories has needlessly cost lives and must end immediately.”

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson further called on Russia to comply with the August 2008 ceasefire agreement.

