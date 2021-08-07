Int’l Reactions as Georgia Marks 13 Years Since Russian Invasion
August 7 marks 13 years since the outbreak of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. International community took to Twitter to mark the anniversary:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland:
13 years ago Russia 🇷🇺 attacked Georgia 🇬🇪. Poland 🇵🇱 reacted immediately, demonstrating support for Georgia with President Lech Kaczyński historic visit to Tbilisi with other European leaders. Poland consistently supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry:
13 years since #Russia’s military aggression against #Georgia. 🇷🇺 still refuses to comply with the EU-brokered Ceasefire Agreement and continues the occupation of GE territory. RU responsibility proven by #ECHR judgment. Strong support for 🇬🇪 sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/gLOuuvaHZq
Latvian Foreign Ministry:
13 yrs since Russia‘s aggression against #Georgia. #Russia continues to violate Georgia‘s sovereignty by occupying 20% of its territory. 🇱🇻 firmly supports Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity & calls on Russia to fully meet its obligations under 2008 ceasefire agreement
Romanian Foreign Ministry:
Today we commemorate 13 years since the military conflict between the Russian Federation and #Georgia. Romania continues to firmly support the sovereignty & territorial integrity of Georgia. @MFAgovge @DZalkaliani.
Foreign Ministry of Slovenia:
#Slovenia 🇸🇮 reaffirms unwavering support for the Georgian 🇬🇪 sovereignty & territorial integrity and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between #Russia and #Georgia. @MFAgovge
U.S. Mission to OSCE:
13 years have passed since Russia launched military attack on Georgia to achieve its long-term aim of solidifying control over 🇬🇪 regions of Abkhazia & South Ossetia. We demand that Russia cease its blatant violations of 🇬🇪 territorial integrity & undermining of 🇬🇪 sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/JFTffMXkoQ
Matthias Lüttenberg, Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German MFA:
On the 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia 🇷🇺 and Georgia 🇬🇪 I support the statement of the EU Delegation and reiterate Germany's 🇩🇪 firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. https://t.co/ClhEfjEROc
Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, leading MEP on EU-Georgia relations:
13y since #Russia's military aggression against #Georgia. 20% of 🇬🇪 is occupied. 🇷🇺 is now spreading anti-🇬🇪 & anti-#EU disinformation. 🇪🇺 is committed to sovereignty & territorial integrity of Georgia & stands with it's people until full #deoccupation#RusGeoConflict#Aug2008War pic.twitter.com/CoMzourZmh
