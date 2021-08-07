Int’l Reactions as Georgia Marks 13 Years Since Russian Invasion

August 7 marks 13 years since the outbreak of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. International community took to Twitter to mark the anniversary:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland:

13 years ago Russia 🇷🇺 attacked Georgia 🇬🇪. Poland 🇵🇱 reacted immediately, demonstrating support for Georgia with President Lech Kaczyński historic visit to Tbilisi with other European leaders. Poland consistently supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) August 7, 2021

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry:

13 years since #Russia’s military aggression against #Georgia. 🇷🇺 still refuses to comply with the EU-brokered Ceasefire Agreement and continues the occupation of GE territory. RU responsibility proven by #ECHR judgment. Strong support for 🇬🇪 sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/gLOuuvaHZq — LT MFA StratCom (@LT_MFA_Stratcom) August 7, 2021

Latvian Foreign Ministry:

13 yrs since Russia‘s aggression against #Georgia. #Russia continues to violate Georgia‘s sovereignty by occupying 20% of its territory. 🇱🇻 firmly supports Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity & calls on Russia to fully meet its obligations under 2008 ceasefire agreement — Latvian MFA (@Latvian_MFA) August 7, 2021

Romanian Foreign Ministry:

Today we commemorate 13 years since the military conflict between the Russian Federation and #Georgia. Romania continues to firmly support the sovereignty & territorial integrity of Georgia. @MFAgovge @DZalkaliani. — MFA Romania (@MAERomania) August 7, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Slovenia:

#Slovenia 🇸🇮 reaffirms unwavering support for the Georgian 🇬🇪 sovereignty & territorial integrity and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between #Russia and #Georgia. @MFAgovge — MFA Slovenia (@MZZRS) August 7, 2021

U.S. Mission to OSCE:

13 years have passed since Russia launched military attack on Georgia to achieve its long-term aim of solidifying control over 🇬🇪 regions of Abkhazia & South Ossetia. We demand that Russia cease its blatant violations of 🇬🇪 territorial integrity & undermining of 🇬🇪 sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/JFTffMXkoQ — U.S. Mission to OSCE (@usosce) August 7, 2021

Matthias Lüttenberg, Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German MFA:

On the 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia 🇷🇺 and Georgia 🇬🇪 I support the statement of the EU Delegation and reiterate Germany's 🇩🇪 firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. https://t.co/ClhEfjEROc — Matthias Lüttenberg (@GERonOstpolitik) August 7, 2021

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, leading MEP on EU-Georgia relations: