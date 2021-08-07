Anti-occupation protests in Tbilisi. June 29, 2019. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
News

Int’l Reactions as Georgia Marks 13 Years Since Russian Invasion

07/08/2021 - 15:57
August 7 marks 13 years since the outbreak of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. International community took to Twitter to mark the anniversary:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland:

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry:

Latvian Foreign Ministry:

Romanian Foreign Ministry:

Foreign Ministry of Slovenia:

U.S. Mission to OSCE:

Matthias Lüttenberg, Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German MFA:

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, leading MEP on EU-Georgia relations:

