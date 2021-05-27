Ukrainian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran is visiting Tbilisi on May 25-27, where he attended Independence Day celebrations and held meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze.

During their May 25 meeting, PM Garibashvili and Defense Minister Taran underscored the importance of continued support for the security and stability of Georgia and Ukraine for ensuring peace in the region, adding that NATO integration remains to be a top foreign policy priority for both countries.

The Georgian Prime Minister highlighted the necessity of deepening bilateral cooperation with regards to security in the Black Sea, in joint military exercises, as well as through the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partners (EOP) format, as reported by the Government Administration’s press office.

Also on May 25, the Ukrainian Defense Minister with his Georgian counterpart signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2021 between the two Ministries, aiming to share relevant expertise in defense-related areas, according to the Defense Ministry of Georgia.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that the sides also discussed cooperation priorities in cybersecurity, military technology, and enhancing their respective armed forces in accordance with NATO standards.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister also visited the Maro Makashvili Military Servicemen Rehabilitation Center on May 27. The trip is set to conclude later today.

