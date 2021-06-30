Georgian Defense Minister Visits NATO HQ
Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the Alliance’s Headquarters in Brussels today, ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission.
According to NATO press service, the Secretary-General thanked Minister Burchuladze for Georgia’s substantial contributions to NATO’s operations and missions over the years and “welcomed Georgia’s focus on electoral and judicial reforms, which support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”
The report said parties also discussed the recent NATO Summit outcomes, which reaffirmed Alliance’s enduring commitment to Open Door Policy, as well as political and practical cooperation, and Black Sea security.
On its part, the Georgian Defense Ministry said Minister Burchuladze at the meeting reaffirmed “the commitment of Georgia, as a reliable partner, towards common security goals.”
