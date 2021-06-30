Georgian Defense Minister Visits NATO HQ

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the Alliance’s Headquarters in Brussels today, ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission.

According to NATO press service, the Secretary-General thanked Minister Burchuladze for Georgia’s substantial contributions to NATO’s operations and missions over the years and “welcomed Georgia’s focus on electoral and judicial reforms, which support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”