GD Deputy Defense Minister Attends 28th Ramstein Group Meeting

Paata Patiashvili, the first deputy defense minister in the Georgian Dream government, participated in the 28th meeting of the Ramstein Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 4. The meeting brought together defense ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner countries. This time, GD Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani did not attend.

The Ramstein format is the regular meeting framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of countries supporting Ukraine militarily in its defense against Russia. The format was established in April 2022 under the U.S. initiative. Since February 13, 2025, the United Kingdom and Germany have co-coordinated the group.

The meeting was opened by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the UK’s Secretary of State for Defense John Healey. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressed the participants, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered remarks via video. “The members of the international group reviewed the ongoing war situation in Ukraine and discussed the need for continued military aid and emergency support,” Georgia’s Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The meeting resulted in unprecedented military support for Ukraine from its allies. “We have achieved significant results,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, adding, “In 2025, security assistance will surpass the levels of all previous years of the full-scale war.” The United Kingdom pledged the largest contribution, announcing £4.5 billion (around $6.1 billion) in military aid. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Canada, and Sweden also pledged new support packages.

