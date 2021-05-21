Georgia Begins Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Georgia has begun withdrawing its troops stationed in Afghanistan, with a hundred infantrymen of the Western Command’s 3rd Brigade becoming the first to return home, Defense Ministry reported on May 21.

The unit was stationed under German Forces at Camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif city as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM).

The returnees were hosted at a welcoming ceremony at the Vaziani Military Base near the capital Tbilisi. Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Defense Forces Chief Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, and German Ambassador Hubert Knirsch attended the event.

“We are proud that Georgia significantly contributed to ensuring world peace in international missions,” stated Defense Minister Burchuladze, pledging that the country will continue the efforts in “every existing format.”

NATO Allies decided in April 2021 to withdraw from the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan starting May 1. The complete drawdown is expected in the following months.

Georgia has been part of NATO-led missions to Afghanistan since 2004, first participating in the International Security Assistance Force and then the RSM. Prior to the withdrawal, Georgia was contributing some 860 servicemen in Afghanistan. Overall, more than 20,000 Georgian troops have participated in multiple rotations since 2004.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)