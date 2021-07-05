President Visits Injured Journalists in Hospital

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili visited earlier this evening Tbilisi’s New Hospitals clinic, where she met with journalists injured by homophobic crowds. She said four journalists and cameramen were admitted to the New Hospitals today.

Expressing solidarity to media representatives and condemned the violence, President Zurbaishvili said, “we do know no longer our main values, and apparently, we have forgotten that tolerance that [guided us] for centuries.”

Noting that “this is unacceptable,” the President asserted “this is not Georgia that I know of, these are neither Georgian traditions, nor faith, not future we want for this country.”

According to Mediacheker, a local watchdog, at least 48 journalists were targeted and attacked in various locations in central Tbilisi throughout the day, as far-right radicals and Orthodox Church and parish protested against Tbilisi Pride March.

