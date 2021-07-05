Homophobic Pogrom: President Condemns Violence

President Salome Zurabishvili condemned “violence of any forms” and persecution of people for “different opinions or gender identity,” in a July 5 statement following the anti-Pride disturbance that left multiple persons, including journalists, injured.

The Georgian President called on law enforcement agencies to ensure public order and put a stop to any acts of violence. “Any incitement that supports radical actions, polarization among the public, fuels confrontation, harms the country and endangers the stability of the state is unacceptable,” she stressed.

President Zurabishvili also denounced violence against journalists and interference in their activities, as well as attacks on the offices of the Tbilisi Pride and Shame Movement.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy their constitutional right and express their opinions,” she highlighted.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)