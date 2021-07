Tbilisi Pride said it is cancelling LGBTQ+ March for Dignity, citing lack of safety guarantees by the Georgian Dream Government.

“We cannot come out to the streets full of oppressors supported by the government, patriarchate and pro-Russian forces, and risk the lives of people,” stated the Tbilisi Pride statement.

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)