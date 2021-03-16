EU, Georgia Hold 6th Association Council Meeting

The EU-Georgia Association Council held its sixth meeting in Brussels on March 16, discussing the ongoing political crisis in Georgia, electoral and judiciary reform, the country’s vaccination rollout, post-pandemic sustainable recovery, Georgia’s breakaway regions, as well as stability in the Caucasus region.

The Council, a joint body established to supervise the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, was chaired by Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, while Prime Minister Garibashvili led the Georgian delegation. EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi also attended this year’s Council meeting.

At the press conference following the meeting Josep Borrell said this year’s Association Council takes place during “a pivotal moment” for Georgia, given that “since the last parliamentary elections in autumn, the EU has repeatedly said all political actors need to find common ground a look for a way forward from the current political situation.”

“This is especially essential at the moment when Georgia must address the coronavirus pandemic and to move forward with a wide-reaching reform agenda that has to include electoral reform and judicial reform,” the EU foreign policy chief added.

The EU foreign policy chief also noted that he discussed the EU’s mediation efforts in Georgia, noting that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is “committed to constructive cooperation and progress and the same thing has to be done by the opposition.”

“Let me stress in presence of the Prime Minister that the special responsibility rest with the ruling party and government to find a way forward,” Borrell said, albeit added that “boycotting activity is not helpful for a functioning democracy and for political pluralism.”

In addition, Borrell noted that “an independent and accountable judiciary not only underpins a strong democracy, it also attracts investors, and therefore growth.” “I stress today that Georgia must deliver on the justice reform commitments, including by reforming the selection process of Supreme Court justices to ensure public trust,” he said.

Opening his statement, PM Garibashvili reiterated “Georgia’s deep commitment to join the EU as a strong, reliable and democratic partner.” “Georgia represents an important platform of democracy in a turbulent geopolitical region,” he added.

PM Garibashvili said Georgia is “committed to go down the difficult but rewarding path of reforms,” noting that the government’s pledge to submit an EU membership application in 2024 “is a strong motivation for us to advance on all necessary political and economic reforms.”

Underscoring that the EU’s close engagement in advancing Georgia’s European aspirations is valuable, PM Garibashvili said European Council President Charles Michel’s Tbilisi visit “is a clear and welcome sign of the EU’s commitment to Georgia.”

The Georgian Prime Minister also addressed the October 2020 parliamentary elections, “which marked a historic transition of the country towards a parliamentary democracy.” “The elections were recognized as competitive with overall fundamental rights respected,” he said.

Moreover, PM Garibashvili said Georgia’s “gradual and full integration into the EU single market will be the next milestone” in establishing closer ties with the European Union. “Georgia is the EU’s gateway to Asia; we can play a significant role as Europe’s alternative transport hub and an energy route,” the PM also noted.

Regarding Georgia’s breakaway regions, PM Garibashvili said he also discussed “the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict” during the Council meeting. He noted that the EU’s “strong commitment and contribution through maintaining its monitoring mission” in the occupied regions, its mediation efforts in the Geneva International Discussions, and support through it’s non-recognition and engagement policy “is of vital importance.”

Ahead of the Council meeting, PM Garibashvili sat down with High Representative Borrell, as well as Commissioner Várhelyi in individual meetings, discussing among others EU-mediated Georgia crisis talks, Russian occupation and military presence in the region and COVID-19 related challenges.

