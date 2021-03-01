President Michel’s Mediation: Gov’t, Opposition Agree to Continue Dialogue

“Tonight, I am proud that a good step and an important step in the right direction has been taken,” said European Council President Charles Michel after mediating over two-hours-long talks between the Georgian Dream Government and the opposition in the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi.

Stressing that “it is urgent to solve this political crisis,” the European Council President said, however, that tonight’s sought-after relaunch of dialogue “does not mean that everything is solved.”

President Michel stated that the EU will observe the progress made on this “difficult topic” in two weeks ahead of the next Association Council meeting in Brussels.

The 27-member bloc’s main message is “the protection of the interest of the Georgian citizens,” the European Council President remarked, adding that “in this country, there are many difficult and complex challenges, economic developments, social cohesion, COVID-19, security and stability, these are very essential challenges that need to be tackled.”

Prime Minister’s Remarks

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hailed the meeting for its “constructive atmosphere” and highlighted that “we agreed that this dialogue will continue.”

Noting that he will further consult over the issues with the political council of the Georgian Dream party, PM Garibashvili said: “I reiterated at the meeting, that we must find a [space for] opportunity, [find] a common national idea that will unite our people, our nation.”

“This is what our country needs the most today, a national consensus on concrete topics, not on differences, that we might have,” the Prime Minister asserted, adding that the sides should focus on Russian occupation, poverty, economic hardships, and COVID pandemic.

He then expressed hopes that the “opposition will continue working in a constructive regime” and on his part, underlined his “full readiness to continue the dialogue.”

Opposition Remarks

Salome Samadashvili of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, said the relaunched of the dialogue, stalled since early December, is the main outcome of today.

She highlighted the importance of progressing on the release of alleged political prisoners and the snap elections, “otherwise talks for the sake of talks only will yield no results.”

David Bakradze of European Georgia welcomed the meeting, noting that the sides agreed on the framework for discussion topics. He said the release of alleged political prisoners, snap elections and the court reform are on the negotiation table for the parties to discuss in a bid to “normalize” the political situation.

Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli hailed the meeting as “unprecedented” and welcomed the dialogue’s elevation at the European Council President’s level. Vashadze said President Michel will be personally involved in the successful completion of the talks.

Zurab Japaridze of the right-libertarian Girchi-More Freedom party said President Michel tabled six points to negotiate, with the two new points being the court reform and the power-sharing, without providing specific details.

Irma Inashvili of the Kremlin-friendly Alliance of Patriots said their only demand – “the only way out” of the crisis – is scheduling the new elections. Time will show what the next steps should be in this direction, Inashvili said.

Earlier Developments, Background

The European Council President announced about inviting Georgian Government officials and opposition leaders for a meeting with his mediation earlier today during the joint press conference with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Major opposition parties have been rejecting the official results of the “rigged” October 2020 parliamentary elections and boycotting the new Parliament. The post-talks, facilitated by the U.S. and EU diplomats, have been stalled since December after now-GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze unveiled a bill to strip boycotting parties of state funding.

In the latest events of late February, the crisis further deepened following the detention of top opposition leader Nika Melia, only a few hours after PM Garibashvili’s election as Prime Minister. PM Garibashvili replaced Giorgi Gakharia, who resigned after refusing to greenlight Melia’s detention.