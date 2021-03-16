PM Garibashvili Holds Meetings in Brussels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili continues his March 15-17 Brussels visit today, having held meetings with European Council President Charles Michel and Belgian PM Alexander De Croo yesterday.

Following the lengthy discussion with the European Council President, PM Garibashvili told Georgian media that he shared the ruling Georgian Dream party’s position on resolving the country’s crisis with President Michel.

“We are motivated to find a solution, but it will not be at the expense of the state interests in any case,” said PM Garibashvili, talking of the EU-mediated talks with the Georgian opposition parties, initiated by the European Council President.

The remarks came as President Michel’s special envoy to solve the Georgia crisis, Christian Danielsson led the EU mediation efforts with Georgian parties in Tbilisi for the fourth day.

Georgian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani, who is accompanying the Prime Minister in Brussels, said “EU’s mediation and engagement is yet another sign of Georgia’s importance” for the 27-member bloc.

Valuable day & significant negotiations W @CharlesMichel. 🇪🇺's mediation & engagement is yet another sign of🇬🇪's importance 4 #EU.🇬🇪delegation, headed by PM has reaffirmed that country's gov't is a firm supporter of a constructive dialogue & makes relevant steps in this direction — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) March 15, 2021

At the other meeting with Belgian PM De Croo yesterday, Prime Minister Garibashvili discussed COVID-19 vaccination challenges, Georgia’s 2024 EU membership application plan, as well as strengthening bilateral economic ties.

As the Georgian Government press service reported, the Belgian PM at the “confirmed firm support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

PM Garibashvili will participate in the Association Agreement Council today, chaired by Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Also Read: