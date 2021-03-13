Few Details on EU Mediation, as Envoy Danielsson Continues Meetings

On March 12-13, European Council President’s Envoy to mediate the Georgia crisis talks, Christian Danielsson, held separate, preparatory meetings with representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream, the coalition around led by the United National Movement, as well as with the rest of the opposition parties that crossed the 1% election threshold in October 2020 general elections.

The ruling party leaders did not comment on the specifics of the talks that are expected to continue through the weekend.

GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze who leads the ruling party team did not comment, only to say that the main opposition demands – snap elections and the release of alleged political prisoners – were not considered preconditions to a compromise by the ruling party.

Opposition leaders spoke about their expectations. Salome Samadasvhili, who leads the team of the largest opposition party, UNM, said yesterday that they have the “political will” to conclude the EU mediation process successfully.

“We believe that the issue of [alleged] political prisoners must be settled… for example Nika Melia shall represent the party at the negotiating table,” said Samadashvili, referring to the party’s demand for the release of its detained leader.

After the meeting of Danielsson with smaller opposition parties, Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Strategy Aghmashenebeli said “by tomorrow evening we will already know whether the Georgian Dream [actually] wants to negotiate or pretends to negotiate.”

“Sunday evening or on Monday dawn we will know whether we are going toward an agreement or a disagreement,” Vashadze added.

Earlier yesterday, he held meetings with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, PM Irakli Garibashvili, and CSO representatives. He also held separate consultations with Irakli Kobakhidze, Archil Talakvadze and Kakha Kuchava of GD, and Salome Samadashvili, Khatuna Samnidze, and Akaki Minashvili of the UNM-led Strength in Unity bloc. Earlier yesterday, hewith Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, PM Irakli Garibashvili, and. He also held separate consultations with Irakli Kobakhidze, Archil Talakvadze and Kakha Kuchava of GD, and Salome Samadashvili, Khatuna Samnidze, and Akaki Minashvili of the UNM-led Strength in Unity bloc. Today he held one meeting with Davit Bakradze and Giga Bokeria of European Georgia, Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze of Lelo, Zurab Japaridze of Girchi – More Freedom and Vakhtang Megrelishvili of New Political Center – Girchi; and another meeting with Shalva Natelashvili of the Labor Party, Levan Ioseliani of Citizens and Gocha Tevdoradze of the Alliance of Patriots.

Background

Danielsson is mandated by the European Council President to lead EU’s mediation efforts in the talks between the GD and the opposition parties. The mediation was initiated by the President of the EU Council Charles Michel to resolve the deadlock after the detention of opposition leader Nika Melia, only a few hours after PM Garibashvili’s approval as Prime Minister. PM Garibashvili replaced Giorgi Gakharia, who resigned after refusing to greenlight Melia’s detention.

Georgia’s major opposition parties reject the results of the last general election, citing “massive fraud.” 54 of 60 opposition MPs are still boycotting the new 150-member Parliament.