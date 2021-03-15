PM Garibashvili Leaves for Brussels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili begins his March 15-17 visit to Brussels today, accompanied by Foreign, Economy and Justice Ministers, as well as EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell.

PM Garibashvili, already en route to the EU capital, will meet later today with European Council President Charles Michel, and participate in the EU-Georgia Association Council meeting tomorrow. Noteworthy that President Michel, who initiated the mediation of Georgia crisis talks in early March, said he expected to see progress by the time of these meetings.

As things stand, President Michel’s mediation envoy Christian Danielsson yesterday announced an extension of his Tbilisi visit through today, noting “it’s clear that we need some more time,” as the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties were unable to reach an agreement for the time being.

In the meantime, other meetings on PM Garibashvili’s agenda also include one with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on March 16, and reception by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on March 17.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)