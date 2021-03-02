Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.6% in February
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in February stood at 3.6%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 1.1%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on March 2.
According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.2% increase); health (9.8% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (12.3% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (8.1% increase) and housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (21.2% decrease).
Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.1% increase), transport (2.5% increase), and restaurants and hotels (3.7% increase).
