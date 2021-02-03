Annual inflation rate stood at 2.8% in January 2021. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Annual Inflation 2.8% in January

03/02/2021 - 11:55
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in January stood at 2.8%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 1.1%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on February 3.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.4% increase); health (9.7% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (10.8% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.9% increase) and housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (20.5% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.0% increase), transport (1.4% increase) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (1.9% increase).

