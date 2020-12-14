Zugdidi Bank Robber’s Brother Arrested, Sent to Pretrial Detention

On December 14, the Zugdidi City Court satisfied the prosecution’s motion for pretrial detention of Bidzina Esebua, brother of Zugdidi bank robber Badri Esebua, on charges of illegal purchase, storage, and carrying of firearms, explosives and ammunition.

Police arrested the hostage-taker’s brother on December 12 and seized among others two hand grenades, ammunition, food supplies, clothes, and a sleeping bag from his car.

Interior Ministry said Bidzina Esebua was under surveillance due to a suspicion that he may have attempted providing supplies to his brother, who is still at large, nearly two months after the robbery.

The charges foresee punishment for a prison term of four to seven years.

Bidzina Esebua denied the charges, claiming police had planted the arms in his car, according to his defense lawyer. The suspect’s father told Georgian media his son did not possess firearms or explosives and denied that the family had been in contact with the fugitive.

The pretrial session on the case will be held on January 20. The defendant plans to appeal today’s ruling at the Court of the second instance.

Badri Esebua, armed with firearms and hand-grenades, broke into the Bank of Georgia's Zugdidi branch on October 21, taking 43 people hostage and demanding USD 500,000 and a safe passage. After a lengthy negotiation, Esebua was provided ransom and all hostages were freed unharmed, however, he remains at large on charges of terrorism, taking hostages for terrorist purposes, and illegal carrying of firearms.

