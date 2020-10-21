Bank robber took people hostage in Zugdidi. Photo: screengrab from the Georgian Public Broadcaster's Youtube Video.
Reports: 19 Held Hostage by Bank Robber in Zugdidi

21/10/2020 - 17:38
93 Less than a minute

A man, reportedly armed with firearms and grenades, broke into the Bank of Georgia building in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi in the afternoon of October 21, taking 19 persons, both bank staff members and customers, under hostage.

Police officers cordoned off the area and launched an operation to neutralize the assailant, who is reportedly demanding to receive USD 500,000.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that it is leading investigation has under the Articles of 144, 179, and 236 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving taking hostages, aggravated robbery, illegal carrying of ammunition, respectively.

Developing story – more to follow

