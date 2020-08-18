Geostat: 2019 FDI USD 1310.8 Million

Foreign direct investment in Georgia stood at USD 1310.8 million in 2019, a 0.3% year-on-year increase, according to final data released by the state statistics office, Geostat, on August 17.

The figure was revised upwards from Geostat’s preliminary data released in March, which stood at USD 1.27 billion.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI in 2019 – USD 272.1 million, down from 274.0 in 2018.

The financial sector was followed by the energy sector with USD 261.6 million (which was more than a two-fold increase over the previous year); transport and communication – USD 126.8 million, (down from USD 163.1 mln in 2018); hotels and restaurants – USD 120.2 million, manufacturing – USD 115.3 million (down from USD 169.5 mln in 2018), mining – USD 52.4 million; construction – USD 35.3 million, health and social work – USD 13.5 million, real estate – USD 8.7 million, (drop from USD 130.7 million in 2018), other sectors – USD 304.9 million, up from USD 115.9 mln over the previous year.

Most of the FDI in 2019 came from companies registered in the United Kingdom and Turkey – USD 236.6 million and USD 175.3 million, respectively, followed by Ireland – USD 133.2 million; the U.S. – USD 111.5 million; the Netherlands – USD 100.4 million; Panama – USD 76.8 million; Luxembourg – USD 68.8 million; Russia – USD 54.4 million; China – USD 43.7 million, Japan – USD 39.5 million, other countries – USD 270.4 million.

Geostat noted that the share of reinvestments in total FDI in 2019 stood at 48.4% (in comparison to 26.6% in 2013 and 9.1% in 2015).

2020 first-quarter FDI stood at USD 165.4 million, according to the preliminary data; second quarter FDI figures are expected to be released in early September.

