2019 FDI USD 1.27 bln – Preliminary Data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 1.27 billion in 2019, which is 0.2% increase compared to the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Geostat, on March 10.

In 2019, the financial sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 261.8 million, followed by energy sector – USD 193.9 million; hotels and restaurants – USD 157.5 million; construction – USD 118.5 million; manufacturing – USD 102.2 million; transport – USD 71.5 million; mining – USD 68.7 million; communications – USD 45.4 million; other sectors – USD 248.2 million.

Last year, most of the FDI came from companies registered in the United Kingdom – USD 247.8 million; Turkey – USD 236.5 million; Ireland – USD 132.7 million; the United States – USD 99 million; Panama – USD 78.1 million; the Netherlands – USD 52.9 million; Russia – USD 50.5 million; China – USD 40.4 million; Japan – USD 39.2 million; other countries – USD 290.5 million.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia has also released the preliminary data of FDI in the fourth quarter of 2019. Accoridng to Geostat, FDI in Georgia reached USD 347 million in the last three months of 2019, which is “two times higher” than in the same period of 2018.

