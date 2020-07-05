Source: Geostat
News

Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.1% in June

05/07/2020 - 17:24
0 Less than a minute
Tags

Georgia’s annual inflation stood at 6.1% in June 2020, while on a monthly basis prices decreased by 1.4%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 3.

The annual inflation rate was driven by price changes in following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.6% increase); health (7.5% increase); transport services (8.6% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly impacted by price fluctuations in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.8% decrease); transport (3.4% decrease); clothing and footwear (5.6% increase); health (2.2% increase).

Read also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

მსგავსი/Related

Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Shrank by 13.5% in May

30/06/2020 - 13:40

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2020

15/06/2020 - 14:52

Q1’20 FDI USD 165.4 mln: Geostat

09/06/2020 - 13:45

Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.5% in May

03/06/2020 - 17:03
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button