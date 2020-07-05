Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.1% in June

Georgia’s annual inflation stood at 6.1% in June 2020, while on a monthly basis prices decreased by 1.4%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 3.

The annual inflation rate was driven by price changes in following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.6% increase); health (7.5% increase); transport services (8.6% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly impacted by price fluctuations in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.8% decrease); transport (3.4% decrease); clothing and footwear (5.6% increase); health (2.2% increase).

