Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.1% in March

Georgia’s annual inflation stood at 6.1% in March 2020, while on a monthly basis prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on April 3.

The annual inflation rate was driven by price changes in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 13.4% y/y); restaurants and hotels (up by 8.9% y/y), and miscellaneous goods and services (up by 6.8% y/y).

The monthly inflation rate was driven by price changes in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 2% y/y); and transport (down by 0.8% y/y).

