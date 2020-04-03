Source: Geostat
News

Geostat: Annual Inflation 6.1% in March

03/04/2020 - 13:34
18 Less than a minute
Tags

Georgia’s annual inflation stood at 6.1% in March 2020, while on a monthly basis prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on April 3.

The annual inflation rate was driven by price changes in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 13.4% y/y); restaurants and hotels (up by 8.9% y/y), and miscellaneous goods and services (up by 6.8% y/y).

The monthly inflation rate was driven by price changes in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 2% y/y); and transport (down by 0.8% y/y).

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Related Articles

Geostat: GDP Growth 2.2% in February

31/03/2020 - 17:38

Geostat: GDP Growth 5.1% in 2019 – Preliminary Data

20/03/2020 - 13:45

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-February 2020

19/03/2020 - 12:10

2019 FDI USD 1.27 bln – Preliminary Data

10/03/2020 - 12:07
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button