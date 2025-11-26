EU, U.S. Top Money Transfers to Georgia in October

Georgia received USD 318.71 million in money transfers from abroad in October, a 13.4% increase compared to the same period last year, the National Bank reported, with the U.S. and EU topping the list with the combined share of 63.6 percent worth USD 202.53 million.

The combined value of transfers from EU member states reached USD 143.26 million, accounting for 44.95% of all transfers and marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

By individual countries, the top five sources were the United States (USD 59.27 million; 18.6%); Italy (USD 53.17 million; 16.6%); the Russian Federation (USD 41.32 million; 12.9%); Germany (USD 29.61 million; 9.2%); and Greece (USD 25.81 million; 8.1%).

Money transfers from Spain recorded the sharpest, 43.3% year-on-year increase, reaching USD 7.92 million. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan saw the biggest decline, with transfers dropping 18.4% to USD 7.71 million, according to NBG’s data. Transfers also increased from Russia (20.2% YoY) and the U.S. (16.5% YoY).

In October 2025, 40.8 million USD was transferred from Georgia, which is 14.5% more than in October 2024 (USD 35.7 million).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული