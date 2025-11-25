National Bank Says International Reserves Exceed $5.6 Billion After October Purchase of $167 Million

Georgia’s National Bank (NBG) said it purchased USD 167.4 million in October, raising the country’s total international reserves to over USD 5.6 billion.

According to NBG’s data, monthly purchases amounted to USD 101.7 million in March, USD 266.4 million in April, USD 245.4 million in May, USD 266 million in June, USD 416.9 million in July, USD 199.6 million in August, USD 100 million in September, and USD 167.4 million in October, all through the Bmatch trading platform. In total, the National Bank made net purchases of USD 1.8 billion between January and October 2025.

The National Bank reiterated that “international foreign currency reserves are a significant guarantor of the country’s macroeconomic stability,” and it increases reserves “when the market allows.” Updated figures on foreign exchange market operations will be released on December 25, 2025.

The steady refilling of reserves follows NBG’s major foreign currency interventions in 2024, when the Bank sold more than USD 900 million amid mass protests over the Foreign Agents Law in the spring and again ahead of the crucial October 26 parliamentary elections.

