Badri Japaridze Sentenced to Eight Months in Jail in Third Verdict for Defying GD Commission

Badri Japaridze of Lelo for Georgia became the third opposition politician to receive a prison sentence in a single day for defying summonses from the Georgian Dream parliamentary investigative commission, which is tasked with probing alleged crimes by the former UNM government and other officials.

Badri Japaridze was sentenced to eight months in prison, hours after his party colleague Mamuka Khazaradze was handed down the same sentence on similar charges. Earlier in the day, Zurab Girchi Japaridze of Girchi-More Freedom was sentenced to seven months in prison, weeks after he was sent to pretrial detention after refusing to pay the court-imposed bail.

“They will not break us,” said Badri Japaridze in the party office after his verdict was announced. “There is no time for hopelessness. Instead, it’s time to unite. It’s time for everyone to gear up,” he added.

All three were stripped of their right to hold public office for two years.

None of the convicted opposition leaders attended court hearings on June 23 to hear their sentences. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze followed the rulings, delivered by Judge Zviad Sharadze, from their party office, where they were arrested later in the evening. Members of other opposition parties had gathered at the Lelo office in solidarity. President Salome Zurabishvili was also present at the scene.

None of the opposition leaders sentenced to prison today held official positions under the previous UNM government. The GD commission is widely seen as a tool to prosecute opposition politicians.

Of the eight individuals summoned by the Georgian Dream commission who refused to comply, final verdicts have been delivered in three cases, while the rest are awaiting their rulings. Two of them – Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia of the Ahali party – remain in pretrial detention after refusing to pay court-imposed bail, as did Zurab Japaridze. Two more – Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli and Givi Targamadze of the UNM – are currently free on bail. Former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili also remains behind bars after rejecting bail and is awaiting his verdict.

Non-compliance with Parliament’s temporary investigative commission is a criminal offense, punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine, along with a ban on holding public office for up to three years. So far, however, the courts have opted for prison sentences and have not issued any fines.

Commenting to journalists after the announcement of today’s first prison sentence, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze implied that anyone defying the parliament would be imprisoned. “They do not recognize [the parliament] — they will go to jail,” he said, making no mention of fines as an alternative penalty.

“Pro-Russian, pro-Iranian Ivanishvili regime deepens repression: Four political leaders in jail, four awaiting sentences while PM Kobakhidze publicly warns the opponents: ‘all in jail!'” President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on X, addressing the EU officials.

Controversial Commission

The Georgian Dream parliament’s temporary investigative commission, chaired by GD veteran and former justice and culture minister Tea Tsulukiani, is tasked with probing alleged crimes committed by officials from the United National Movement (UNM). The commission has summoned both alleged victims and former officials, including current opposition leaders, most of whom have refused to appear, considering the one-party parliament illegitimate.

Former Georgian Dream Interior Minister and Prime Minister, now opposition For Georgia party leader Giorgi Gakharia, is the only exception who agreed to testify before the commission. He maintained that his compliance did not amount to recognizing the Georgian Dream parliament, which his party continues to boycott.

Gakharia was recently summoned again over the Chorchana episode, which the prosecutors are investigating under “sabotage” charges. Gakharia offered to appear online, citing a visit abroad. The GD commission declined a remote hearing and scheduled an in-person session for July 2, but Gakharia’s party says he will still be abroad on that date.

The commission is addressing topics including alleged torture, business racketeering, and the August 2008 war, which it blames on the former UNM government and ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Georgian Dream says the commission’s final report will be submitted to the country’s Constitutional Court to ban the UNM and its “successor parties.” GD says it plans to ban the opposition by the end of the year.

