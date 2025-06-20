Activist Detained Over Alleged Assault on Bailiff at Tbilisi Court

Activist Nino Datashvili was detained on June 20 as part of an investigation in which the Interior Ministry says she “physically assaulted” a court bailiff during a June 9 incident at Tbilisi City Court, where she was forcibly removed amid tensions. If found guilty, she faces four to seven years in prison on the criminal charge of assaulting a public official.

MIA says Datashvili “did not comply with court bailiffs and physically assaulted one of them.” According to the earlier statement by the Ministry, the incident followed bailiffs denying her request to attend the hearing of one of the detained protesters.

The June 9 incident, captured on video, shows at least five bailiffs approaching Datashvili as she sat on a bench, then forcibly dragging her from the courthouse amid rising tensions. In another video from a different angle, published by pro-government TV Imedi, Datashvili is seen frantically raising her hands while being restrained by bailiffs, though it remains unclear whether a contact occurred.

