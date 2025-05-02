SSSG Arrests Foreign National Affiliated with Islamic State

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on May 2 that it had detained a foreign national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in the city of Rustavi.

According to the SSSG, the suspect traveled to the Middle East in 2014, where he joined the terrorist organization, “Islamic State.” The Service said that the detainee was a highly qualified specialist in explosive devices and was “responsible for particularly important activities” within the organization.

As a result of the conducted search, various types of evidence and electronic data storage devices significant to the investigation were seized from the detainee’s residence.

The SSSG did not disclose the identity of the detainee.

