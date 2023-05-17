State Security Service Detains Six Georgian Citizens on Terrorism Charges

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on May 17 that it had detained six Georgian citizens on charges of supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization as a result of the counter-terrorist operation conducted simultaneously in four locations.

The Security Service noted that based on the evidence obtained, it was established that the detainees had a connection with one of the influential leaders of the Islamic State and were planning various types of terrorist activities under his command in several countries. It also added that the information was immediately shared with international partners.

The agency said it seized symbols of the terrorist organization, along with devices carrying electronic information, ammunition, explosives and evidence “important for the investigation.”

The investigation was launched under Articles 328 and 236 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which deal with membership in a foreign terrorist organization or assisting such an organization in terrorist activities, as well as the illegal acquisition, storage and carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

