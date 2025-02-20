SSSG Detains Two Georgian Citizens in Counterterrorism Sweep

The Counterterrorism Center of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has detained two Georgian citizens, the agency announced. According to the statement released on February 20, several special operations were carried out simultaneously across the country.

The SSG reported that significant evidence was seized from the detainees’ residences, including “ammunition, various electronic devices, cash, and other items relevant to the investigation.” Authorities also seized various pieces of evidence allegedly indicating a possible connection to an international terrorist organization.

According to the statement, the investigation has been launched under Article 328 of the Georgian Criminal Code on charges of joining a foreign terrorist organization and providing support for terrorist activities.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Counterterrorism Center of the State Security Service,” the statement concluded.

Further details have not been disclosed at this stage.

