Two Georgian Citizens Detained for Links to Terrorist ‘Islamic State’

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on July 26 that it had detained two Georgian citizens on charges of supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization. The Security Service said the counter-terrorist operation was conducted simultaneously at four locations in two regions of Georgia.

During these operations, officials reportedly seized flags bearing the symbols of the “Islamic State,” and confiscated carriers of electronic data. Additionally, ammunition, an explosive device, and related materials were also confiscated from the homes of the detainees, the Security Service said.

The Counterterrorism Center is investigating the case under Articles 327 (membership and/or participation in a terrorist organization) and 236 (illegal possession of arms and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Georgia to determine the extent of the detainees’ involvement with the terrorist organization and to identify any other individuals linked to the crime.

The State Security thanked the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for their cooperation in handling the case.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)