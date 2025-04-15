Watchdog: Georgian Public Broadcaster Faces “Severe Institutional Crisis”

The Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) is facing a “severe institutional crisis” manifested in political bias, censorship of opposition and pro-Western views, and systematic pressure on dissenting employees, according to a monitoring report released on April 15 by the Media Advocacy Coalition. The report, covering GPB’s operations from 2017 to the present, alleges systemic interference in the broadcaster’s editorial independence and governance, pointing to what it calls the politicization of GPB in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party and says GPB has failed to meet international standards of public broadcasting.

Management Issues

The coalition claims that GPB’s top leadership, including the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Vasil Maghlaperidze, and General Director Tinatin Berdzenishvili, serves the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party and “openly persecutes” employees who publicly criticize and protest against the broadcaster’s editorial policy.

The report cites the European Parliament’s resolution that called sanctions on Maghlaperidze and Berdzenishvili “for enabling the repressive policies and propaganda of Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

It highlights that key editorial roles are held by individuals previously employed at GDS, a pro-government TV station affiliated with Ivanishvili’s son. Among them are Eka Shonia, Head of News, and Irina Dekanoidze, Editor-in-Chief of the GPB website.

Editorial Policy and Censorship

The coalition details several instances of editorial interference, including demands to censor interviews critical of the GD government and the sidelining of programs that offered space for public debate. It cites the case of GPB producer Elene Kvirtskhalia, who was allegedly asked to remove critical remarks from an interview with actor Andro Chichinadze, in which he discussed problems at the Georgian National Film Center. Chichinadze was detained in December during pro-EU protests.

The watchdog also noted the recent dismissal of anchors and journalists who challenged the editorial line, including Moambe news anchor Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani and Real Space host Nino Zautashvili.

Ivanov-Chikovani was taken off the air and later dismissed from the broadcaster after expressing solidarity on air with a detained director of online media outlets Batumelebi/Netgazeti, Mzia Amaghlobeli, and after he criticized police violence during pro-European protests.

Zautashvili’s show, which was among the few programs tackling critical social issues, was removed from the air in the summer of 2024 and moved to radio under the pretext of technical relocation. Along with Ivanov-Chikovani, Zautashvili was fired from the Broadcaster on April 11.

Following their dismissals, Tea Kakhiani, head of the monitoring department at the GPB, and actor and TV host Davit Velijanashvili decided to leave the Channel on April 12, stating that the management did everything to make it difficult for individuals with “free and unwavering values” to find a place at the channel.

The report notes that four additional employees faced disciplinary action. In two of those cases, disclosed orders warned that further questioning of GPB’s editorial independence or impartiality could result in termination.

The report also underlines the long-standing concerns over the broadcaster’s personnel policy, citing 102 dismissals since 2017. Most of the layoffs were justified as part of restructuring efforts. Courts have sided with several former employees, ordering their reinstatement and awarding compensation. According to the watchdog’s calculations, GPB was required to pay approximately 300,000 GEL in compensation between 2017 and 2020.

Coverage of Pro-European Protests

The report says that the broadcaster’s role came under heightened scrutiny during pro-European protests in late 2024, when activists accused GPB of failing to provide balanced coverage. The demonstrators have been protesting by the GPB building for months requesting air. While management initially responded by allocating a daily 40-minute segment for the protesters and activists, the airtime was discontinued within a month. As a result, protests outside the GPB building continue daily.

The report recalls that over 80 GPB employees signed a joint statement condemning police violence against peaceful pro-European protesters. They also distanced themselves from the ruling GD party’s statement regarding halting EU integration and demanded that the broadcaster’s airtime be used for public opinion and open discussion.

Later, they also criticized the broadcaster for omitting crucial details from coverage, such as instances of police “beating, torture, and threats of sexual violence against detainees during protests,” and created a GPB Guardians’ Facebook page.

Calls for Leadership Resignation

The Media Advocacy Coalition concluded that GPB has failed to meet international standards of public broadcasting, despite its membership in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 2005. The watchdog described the “persecution, intimidation, and harassment” of independent journalists by GPB management as unacceptable.

In light of its findings, the coalition called for the resignation of Berdzenishvili and Maghlaperidze, urging their replacement with a “politically independent leadership.”

