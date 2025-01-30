GPB Management Under Fire at Board Meeting Amid Ongoing Protests

The management of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) came under fire by the channel’s journalists, during the Board of Trustees meeting broadcast live, when some journalists gained access to the meeting and openly criticized the channel’s limited coverage of pro-EU protests and lack of editorial independence. They also said there had been insufficient coverage of the imprisoned director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti publication, Mzia Amaghlobeli. The meeting came amid growing tensions over editorial independence and ongoing protests outside GPB.

GBP journalists Vasil-Ivanov Chikovani and Nino Zautashvili, known for their criticism of the station’s inadequate coverage of the protests, were initially denied entry along with a group of demonstrators, but were granted access after some board members insisted on their participation.

Accusations Against Public Broadcaster Leadership

During the meeting, journalist Vasil-Ivanov Chikovani criticized the role of Board Chairman Vasil Maglaperidze in editorial decisions, alleging undue influence over the newsroom operations. Maglaperidze is a former deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream and is widely seen as influencing the channel’s strong pro-government bias.

“At a time when individuals dressed in black, who were impossible to identify, were attacking Georgian citizens on Rustaveli Avenue, Vasil Maglaperidze was in the Moambe [GPB daily news edition] broadcast room,” Chikovani stated. He questioned Maglaperidze’s right to make editorial decisions and argued that his close ties with management compromised journalistic independence. “There are influences, the people’s voice is not being heard, and I am not changing my stance,” he added.

The Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), has been facing public backlash for what the critics say is its continuous authorities-leaning editorial policy. The GPB did not join the media strike on January 15 in support of Mzia Amaghlobeli, the jailed founder of Batumelebi, but Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani, one of its anchors, used the evening newscast to show solidarity with his imprisoned colleague. He began each news segment with the phrase “Solidarity and freedom to Mzia Amaghlobeli,” repeating it a total of eleven times during the newscast. Ivanov-Chikovani also took the opportunity to remind viewers that no police officer has yet been held accountable for the excessive use of force against journalists.

Chikovani also expressed solidarity with Mzia Amaghlobeli, who has been on a hunger strike since her detention in Batumi’s pro-EU protest. “The Public Broadcaster merely mentioned her case in the news feed, whereas it has the capacity to provide a deeper analysis,” he said, emphasizing the broadcaster’s obligation to foster public debate on the case.

TV anchor Nino Zautashvili also expressed solidarity with Amaghlobeli and all “prisoners of conscience”, adding that GPB’s role is of great importance and it should fully cover pro-EU protests in the country.

Heated Exchanges

At the meeting, the Director General of the channel, Tinatin Berdzenishvili defended the broadcaster, condemning what she called as a “distorted campaign” against the institution. She reiterated that she had no intention of resigning despite mounting pressure.

Maglaperidze also addressed allegations stated by Chikovani concerning his presence in the newsroom, admitting that he had appeared on air twice during the protests but insisting he had no editorial involvement. Lika Basilaia-Shavgulidze at the end of the session voiced the protesters’ opinion, stating that “the broadcaster violates the law by spreading Russian propaganda.”

Following the meeting, the dissenting journalists and media watchdogs said they were not satisfied with the responses they got and stated that the protests demanding the changes in the GPB will continue.

Statements’ Battle

Preceding the today’s meeting, several board members, including Tamila Dolidze, Giorgi Iakobashvili, Giorgi Kokhreidze, Vasil Maglaperidze, Grigol Murghulia, Bondo Mdzinarashvili, Izabela Osipova, and Soso Sturua, released a statement, claiming that certain activists and political figures were exploiting the ongoing pro-EU protests to push for new elections and attempting to dictate the broadcaster’s editorial policies. It also accused protesters of intimidating employees and launching an “aggressive pressure campaign.”

The statement issued on January 27 further alleged that private television networks “affiliated with political parties” were seeking control over the Public Broadcaster and were using protests to justify their demands. “Calls for “victory” over the Public Broadcaster and the replacement of its management go far beyond freedom of expression and constitute blatant pressure on the media,” the board members stated.

However, three board members Lasha Tugushi, Zaza Abashidze, and Lika Basilaia-Shavgulidze, distanced themselves from their colleagues’ stance in their own statement on January 29. They criticized the Board Chairman for ignoring repeated calls to discuss the grievances of protesting citizens, arguing that the broadcaster fails to uphold its legal obligation to ensure objective coverage. They raised concerns about the transparency of the broadcaster’s budget and programming priorities, the absence of afternoon broadcasts, the broadcaster’s pay policy, and how conflicts of interest are resolved.

For more than two months, demonstrators have been gathering near the Public Broadcaster, demanding airtime, the coverage of the pro-EU protests, and of the polce brutality against the demonstrators. The protesters had demanded the resignation of the channel’s director, Tinatin Berdzenishvili and the Board Chair, Vasil Maglaperidze, as well as open access to live broadcasts and the possibility for the opposition leaders and President Salome Zurabishvili to speak. As a result some airtime has been given to activists, however no changes have been made so far in the management of the channel.

On January 29, hundreds of demonstrators in Tbilisi marched from the Public Broadcaster toward Rustaveli Avenue, holding banners in support of Mzia Amaghlobeli and chanted: “No justice, no peace,” “Fire to the oligarchy,” and “Fear the power of the people.” They demanded the airtime in the Public Broadcaster and the coverage of the pro-EU protests.

Additionally, GPG Guardians, a group of Public Broadcaster’s employees hold a 24-hour reading protest. The protesters read historical documents about the 1937 Soviet repressions and excerpts from Maria Ressa’s book “How to Stand Up to a Dictator” – which has become Amaglobeli’s reading material in prison. The protest action highlights concerns about press freedom and the state of independent media in Georgia, with organizers warning that Amaglobeli’s life is in danger and demanding her right to a fair trial.

