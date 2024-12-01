Protesters Demand Access, Leadership Reshuffle at Public Broadcaster

Scores of protesters blocked the traffic in front of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GBP) on the evening of December 1 after the channel’s leadership refused to meet them. In a marked escalation, they called for the resignation of the channel’s director, Tinatin Berdzenishvili, and the Board Chair, Vasil Maglaperidze. The protesting citizens demand open access to live broadcasts and the possibility for the opposition leaders and President Salome Zurabishvili to speak. GBP said later, that it was ready to give the floor to President Zurabishvili “even today.”

The tone between the GBP and the protesting citizens has hardened considerably today after the channel issued an official statement complaining of “unprecedented pressure, targeted and provocative actions of certain [opposition] TV channels that impede our ability to work.”

On November 30, journalists and activists camped in front of the GBP building, demanding the channel broadcast a full range of opinions and stop spreading ruling party propaganda and demanded live access. The heated debate between protesters on one side and Berdzenishvili and Maglaperidze on the other resulted in a “special live” broadcast of several hours, where some opposition representatives, but mostly journalists and ordinary citizens participating in protests, addressed the nation.

Almost simultaneously, GBP published a statement condemning “violence and disproportional use of force” as well as violence against journalists, calling on the authorities to “promptly and effectively investigate these acts and ensure a safe working environment for journalists.” The statement reads that GPB is “a European idea and institution and will always continue to fulfill its duties towards the society.”

GPB is widely accused of broadcasting Georgian Dream propaganda and not giving airtime to the opposition views. Maglaperidze is a former deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream. The channel was previously accused by watchdogs of heavy bias, several journalists alleged censorship.

The channel is publicly funded, with a proportion of the GDP allocated to its needs. In 2024, the projected funding stood at GEL 110.3 million. A disagreement between channel leadership and the GD ensued in November 2023 after the ruling party decided to change the funding scheme, but the dispute later was resolved to GBP’s satisfaction.

Also Read: