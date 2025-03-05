Abkhaz Leader Gunba Meets Putin, Who Pledges Continued Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the “newly elected president” of occupied Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, upon the latter’s visit to Moscow, and congratulated him on his “victory” in the polls that are not recognized by Georgia and most of the international community. During the meeting, Putin praised Gunba’s “electoral success,” highlighting the 54.7% of votes he secured in the second round with a 70% voter turnout. Gunba was reportedly Russia’s favored candidate in the polls.

“I’m glad to see you and, of course, I want to congratulate you on your victory in the elections,” Putin said to Gunba during the meeting at the Kremlin.

At the same time, Putin emphasized that Moscow and Sokhumi have “special relations.” He promised that Russia would help Abkhazia “solve the problem of electricity shortages by providing humanitarian supplies.” In addition, Putin added that he would order to “finalize work on the issues related to obtaining Russian citizenship by citizens of Abkhazia,” reported Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.

Gunba, in turn, expressed gratitude for Moscow’s backing, emphasizing that “Russia has always been consistent in its support for the republic,” and Abkhazian people “undoubtedly feel” Russian support.

Gunba spoke of the “historical, fraternal and economic ties” between Abkhazia and Russia. In this context, he stressed Abkhazia’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. He said: “Our guys are fighting for our truth in the fields of the “special military operation.” He added: “We have tens of guys who have died” during the “special military operation” and that in recent years Abkhazia “has sent hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid to the fighters who are carrying out special tasks” there.

Badra Gunba claimed victory over Adgur Ardzinba in the run-off, based on the preliminary results of the Abkhazian “central election commission.” Gunba, who previously served as the “vice-president” of Abkhazia during Aslan Bzhania’s leadership, was reported as Moscow’s favorite.

Abkhazia’s de facto parliament has called for early elections after Aslan Bzhania stepped down as de facto president, amidst mass protests in the occupied region last November.

