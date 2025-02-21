The Daily Beat: 20 February

In an interview with Formula TV, President Salome Zurabishvili did not rule out the possibility that the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party itself will schedule new elections. “Either the regime will collapse if they go all in, or it will call [new] elections itself,” she said, adding that during her recent visit to Munich, she urged international partners to help Georgia organize new elections in a way that would prevent possible fraud.

The Georgian Dream (GD) Parliament has approved amendments in their final reading to the Law on the “Structure, Powers, and Procedures of the Government of Georgia.” As a result of these changes, the Civil Service Bureau will be abolished, and its functions and powers will be transferred to the GD government administration. The amendments were adopted through a fast-track procedure and received support from 81 members of the parliament.

The Georgian Dream (GD) parliament has adopted amendments to the country’s Law on Grants in its final reading, allowing legal entities of public law (LEPLs) designated by the GD government to issue grants. The changes, which are intended to “support civic initiatives,” received support from 80 MPs and were passed through a fast-track procedure. The GD government allocated GEL 20 million (about USD 708,000) from the budget for the grants.

In January 2025, money transfers from Russia to Georgia decreased by 62.41% compared to the same period of last year and amounted to USD 25.47 million, according to the data of the National Bank of Georgia. Despite the decrease, Russia remains one of the leading countries on the list. One of the reasons for the decrease in money transfers from Russia is the outflow of Russian citizens from Georgia.

The State Security Service of Georgia‘s Counterterrorism Center announced the detention of two Georgian citizens allegedly involved in international terrorism. According to the statement released on February 20, several special operations were carried out simultaneously across the country. The SSG reported that significant evidence was seized from the detainees’ residences, including “ammunition, various electronic devices, cash, and other items relevant to the investigation.”

The latest 2024 annual review by ILGA-Europe, an LGBTI rights organization, paints a grim picture of the human rights situation in Georgia. The report details an escalating crackdown on freedoms, rising discrimination, and increasing migration driven by fear and insecurity. Key concerns include controversial foreign agents law and anti-LGBT law enacted by the GD government, growing hate speech, and a deteriorating political climate.