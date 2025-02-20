Money Transfers from Russia Down by 62% in January

In January 2025, money transfers from Russia to Georgia decreased by 62.41% compared to the same period of last year and amounted to USD 25.47 million, according to the data of the National Bank of Georgia. Despite the decrease, Russia remains one of the leading countries on the list.

One of the reasons for the decrease in money transfers from Russia, is the outflow of the Russian citizens from Georgia.

In total, remittances in January this year decreased by 8.5% compared to the same period last year and amounted to USD 242.44 million. 45.09% of the total remittances came from EU countries.

The list of the top five countries from which money was transferred to Georgia, with their shares in total remittances, includes: USA – USD 47.31 million (19.52%); Italy – USD 46.16 million (19.04%); Russia – USD USD 25.46 million (10.5%); Israel – USD 21.31 million (8.79%); Germany – USD 19.35 million (7.98%).

During the same period, USD 28.3 million was sent abroad from Georgia, which is 8.4% more than the same number in January 2024.

