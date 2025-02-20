The Georgian Dream (GD) parliament today, February 20, adopted in its final reading amendments to the country’s Law on Grants, allowing legal entities of public law (LEPLs) designated by the GD government to issue grants. The amendments were supported by 80 MPs and passed under a fast-track procedure.

According to the amendments, the government-designated LEPL will be able to issue grants “to support public organizations,” an official press release from the GD parliament reads. The amendments, the press release adds, are aimed at “supporting civic initiatives”. The GD government allocated GEL 20 million (about USD 708,000) from the budget for the grants.

In addition, the amendments grant the heads of legal entities of public law the right to issue both normative and individual administrative legal acts.

The amendments will be enacted after GD President Mikheil Kavelashvili signs them into law.

The changes in the law on grants and other legislation were announced earlier this month by Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the GD parliamentary majority. “The civil organizations that are ready to ensure the pursuit of the influence of not foreign, but Georgian people in Georgia will have the opportunity to receive grants from the government of Georgia,” he had said.

The 11th convocation of the Georgian Parliament, where only GD MPs and their pseudo-opposition are sitting, lacks legitimacy after the disputed October elections. The majority of the opposition revoked their mandates, while the remaining members of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s now-opposition For Georgia party continue to boycott parliamentary work without having their mandates officially revoked.

