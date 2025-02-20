ILGA-Europe Report Highlights Worsening Conditions for Georgia’s LGBTI Community

The latest 2024’s annual review by ILGA-Europe, an LGBTI rights organization, paints a grim picture of the human rights situation in Georgia. The report details an escalating crackdown on freedoms, rising discrimination, and increasing migration driven by fear and insecurity. Key concerns include controversial foreign agents law and anti-LGBT law enacted by the GD government, growing hate speech, and a deteriorating political climate.

Controversial Laws and Their Impact

ILGA-Europe warns that the controversial foreign agents’ law that was enacted by the GD parliament in May 2024, threatens the availability of services for LGBTI individuals, as organizations fear registering under the law would legitimize government overreach. Since all of them refused to register, it raises concerns over financial penalties and potential bankruptcy, which could further isolate the community, the organization argued. “Additionally, the anti-LGBTI law has led to the erosion of trust and safety needed for the LGBTI community to seek out services,” the rights organization noted.

Rising LGBTI Migration Amid Legal Crackdown

The report highlights that LGBTI Georgians are fleeing the country in increasing numbers, with community organizations reporting “a significant increase” in asylum seekers. However, ILGA-Europe expresses concern that some EU countries still classify Georgia as a ‘safe country,’ making it harder for LGBTI individuals to secure asylum.

Bias Motivated Speech

ILGA-Europe documents how anti-LGBTI rhetoric remains a key political tool, with the GD government figures frequently framing LGBTI rights as a Western imposition. At the ultra-conservative CPAC conference, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze “compared liberals to Bolsheviks”, claimed liberals fight Crhistinaity and national identity with “LGBT propaganda and claimed the West was pushing ‘LGBT propaganda’ to undermine national identity. The report also highlights findings by the Georgian Elections Observatory (GEO), which show that ruling party members frequently link LGBTQ+ rights to Western influence as part of a larger nationalist narrative.

Bias-Motivated Violence and Threats to Safety

The organization notes that in 2024 violence against LGBTI individuals has worsened. The murder of transgender woman Kesaria Abramidze just one day after the passage of the anti-LGBTI law underscores the severity of the situation. Additionally, renowned trans activist Nata Talikishvili was physically assaulted, and the Tbilisi Pride office was vandalized multiple times in 2024, ILGA-Europe said.

Education Restrictions and Institutional Discrimination

ILGA-Europe condemns the anti-LGBTI law for banning educational content on gender and sexuality, warning that this will “create an unsafe environment for LGBTI students and deprive all pupils of comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education.” The Venice Commission has also criticized the law, stating that it “contradicts the right to education and may increase bullying, harassment, and health risks.” Additionally, the law prohibits legal gender recognition, medical transition procedures, and the adoption of children by non-heterosexual individuals. ILGA-Europe highlights that the government has institutionalized discrimination by declaring May 17 a “Day of Family Purity and Respect for Parents” directly opposing the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Georgia’s Foreign Policy Shift and EU Concerns

The report further highlights Georgia’s worsening relationship with the West, culminating in the government’s decision to halt the European integration process until 2028. The organization cites the European Commission’s enlargement report rated Georgia’s alignment with EU foreign policy at a low 49%. It also refers to the sanctions on GD party founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili for undermining Georgia’s democratic and pro-European trajectory. Josep Borrell, EU HR/VP called on Georgian authorities to withdraw the anti-LGBT law, as it would undermine the fundamental rights of the people and increase discrimination and stimgatisation” further derailing the country from the EU path.

Freedom of Expression

As the organization noted, the anti-LGBTI law imposes severe restrictions on freedom of expression, including a ban on materials perceived as “popularisation” of same-sex relationships or gender transition. “This has raised concerns among artists, writers, and academics, who fear that their work will be severely limited due to censorship,” the report said.

Impact on LGBTI Health and Well-being

ILGA-Europe also emphasizes the serious health implications of these policies, warning that “the law exacerbates stigma and hinders LGBTI people’s access to essential health services.” The report cites cases where medical professionals have refused care due to stigma, as well as a growing trend of self-censorship among healthcare providers, noting that it was a problem in Georgia even before the enactment of the anti-LGBTI law.

Deteriorating Police and Law Enforcement Trust

ILGA-Europe’s report sheds light on police brutality and homophobic targeting during mass protests. It states that “multiple reports state that homophobic language was used by law enforcement while arresting and assaulting the protesters.” Additionally, the head of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zviad Kharazishvili is specifically highlighted in the report who “publicly disseminated homophobic hate speech.”

Public Opinion and the Future of LGBTI Rights

The GD ruling party has justified its anti-LGBTI stance by appealing to supposed widespread public disapproval of LGBTQ+ rights, ILGA-Europe argued. While past trends showed gradual acceptance of LGBTI individuals, activists fear that government-led hate speech campaigns could “reverse the hard-won progress,” the organization highlighted.

ILGA-Europe is an independent, international non-governmental umbrella organisation uniting over 700 organisations from 54 countries across Europe and Central Asia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)