GD Parliament Votes to Abolish Civil Service Bureau

On February 20, the Georgian Dream (GD) Parliament approved in its final reading amendments to the Law on the “Structure, Powers and Procedures of the Government of Georgia”. As a result of the changes, the Civil Service Bureau will be abolished and its functions and powers will be transferred to the GD government administration. The amendments, which were adopted under a fast-track procedure, received the support of 81 the rump parliament’s MPs.

Vakhtang Bachiashvili, the GD government’s Parliamentary Secretary, stated that “due to legislative changes, certain functions of the Bureau had been removed, including the declaration of officials’ assets, which has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.” He cited this as the reason for the Bureau’s liquidation.

According to the official press release, the law will come into force on April 1, 2025.

The decision to abolish the Bureau was announced by the GD government on February 3. The authorities said it was part of an effort to “rationalize governance and optimize expenses.”

However, the employees of the Bureau, including Nino Tsukhishvili, were critical of the move, suggesting that the liquidation was aimed at suppressing dissenting voices within the civil service. Tsukhishvili recalled a joint petition signed by some of the Bureau’s employees in November 2024 in response to what she called repressive amendments to the “Public Service” law. These amendments, she said, led to the dismissal of civil servants who had spoken out against the GD-initiated changes.

The Civil Service Bureau was created in 2004, its activities were related to the implementation of a “unified state policy in the field of public service,” aiming to organize public service under the values of the European Union and the principles of public governance.

