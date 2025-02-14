Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 39.2% in January 2025

On February 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data on Georgia’s external merchandise trade for January 2025, showing a 39.2% year-on-year increase (excluding non-declared trade), reaching USD 2 006.3 million.

According to Geostat, exports rose by 19.3% to USD 403.8 million, while imports surged by 45.4% to USD 1, 602.5 million. As a result, the trade deficit widened to USD 1,198.7 billion, accounting for 59.7% of total trade turnover.

Geostat will publish detailed data on the external merchandise trade of Georgia on February 19, 2025.

